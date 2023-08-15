|
15.08.2023 11:40:00
With a Cash Pile of $118 Billion, Is Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stalwart Alphabet Poised to Start Paying a Dividend?
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has been making headlines this year, and investors are beginning to take notice. The company was reeling last year in the face of the worst economic downturn in a decade, which sent ad spending plummeting. Recent results suggest that the digital advertising market may be on the verge of a rebound. This would be a huge plus for the Google parent, which makes the vast majority of its revenue from online advertising.Furthermore, Alphabet's ties to artificial intelligence (AI) have also been of keen interest to investors. Recent advancements in the field of generative AI captivated Wall Street and catapulted the stocks of numerous AI companies into the stratosphere. While estimates vary, a conservative forecast courtesy of Morgan Stanley suggests economic benefits of $6 trillion by 2030, and Alphabet is well positioned to participate in that windfall. Given Alphabet's strong operating history and the vast opportunity AI provides, will the company begin paying a dividend? Let's take a look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
12.01.23
Alphabet C Buy
UBS AG
26.10.22
Alphabet C Overweight
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.07.22
Alphabet C Overweight
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.07.22
Alphabet C Overweight
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.06.22
Alphabet C Overweight
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
