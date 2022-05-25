Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
With a Ground-Level View of Earnings, Insiders Seen Buying Discounted Stock
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.The S&P 500 has fallen nearly 19% this year, and even briefly took a stroll through bear market territory on Friday. Current forecasts ranging from "tough months ahead" to "tougher months ahead" present a fair encapsulation of the widespread macroeconomic pessimism.True, stock valuations are way down, but company insiders (aka executives and board members) aren't acting as if the sky were falling. No canaries in the coal mine, these insiders are hawks on the prowl, and with the benefit of their hi-res view into company financials, many are going hunting.Continue reading
