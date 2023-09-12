|
12.09.2023 11:05:00
With a Potential Bull Market Ahead, Here's 1 Bargain Cathie Wood Stock to Buy
Technology stocks have been on fire in 2023 thanks to cooling inflation, strong economic activity, and the robust jobs market.The Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index has risen an impressive 40% as a result, outpacing the S&P 500's rise of 16% by a significant margin. Wall Street believes we are in the middle of a bull market already, as the S&P 500 has risen more than 21% since hitting a low on Oct. 12, 2022.It wouldn't be surprising to see tech stocks continue their solid rally, and that's good news for celebrated investor Cathie Wood. As the founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Wood is well-known for making big bets on companies capable of disrupting the industries they operate in.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!