Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
12.09.2023 11:05:00

With a Potential Bull Market Ahead, Here's 1 Bargain Cathie Wood Stock to Buy

Technology stocks have been on fire in 2023 thanks to cooling inflation, strong economic activity, and the robust jobs market.The Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index has risen an impressive 40% as a result, outpacing the S&P 500's rise of 16% by a significant margin. Wall Street believes we are in the middle of a bull market already, as the S&P 500 has risen more than 21% since hitting a low on Oct. 12, 2022.It wouldn't be surprising to see tech stocks continue their solid rally, and that's good news for celebrated investor Cathie Wood. As the founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Wood is well-known for making big bets on companies capable of disrupting the industries they operate in.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fehlende Impulse: ATX stabil -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag stabil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich in Rot. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten am Dienstag in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen