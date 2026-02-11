Time Aktie

11.02.2026 13:54:00

With a Solid 2026 Outlook, Is It Time to Buy Philip Morris International?

Philip Morris International's (NYSE: PM) stock has started 2026 strong, trading up more than 13% year to date, as of this writing. While the stock didn't make any big gains following its fourth-quarter earnings report, it showed why this is a top consumer staples stock to own.Let's take a closer look at the tobacco company's Q4 results and prospects moving forward.Philip Morris' smoke-free portfolio continued to help drive its results in Q4. Its popular nicotine pouch brand Zyn saw shipments climb 18% year over year in Q4, with U.S. shipments up 20%. Meanwhile, the sales volumes of its heated tobacco units (HTUs), including its Iqos system, rose 7.5% to 39.4 billion units. The product continues to see strong growth both in Japan and Europe, and is starting to see strong uptake in major cities outside these areas. Traditional cigarette volumes, meanwhile, dropped by 2.2% to 149.4 billion units. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
