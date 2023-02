With a strong result in 2022, Deutsche Börse achieves its mid-term targets one year earlier than planned

Dear Sir or Madam, dear media representatives,Deutsche Börse AG has published its release on the business figures for Q4/2022 and the FY 2022 preliminary results.Net revenue increased by 24 per cent to €4,338 million and EBITDA by 24 per cent to €2,526 million.In addition to further secular growth, business performance was positively impacted by strong cyclical effects.Deutsche Börse Group thus significantly exceeded its guidance for 2022 and achieved its mid-term targets defined in the growth strategy Compass 2023 already one year earlier than planned.The Executive Board is proposing to raise the dividend by 13 per cent to €3.60 per share.For 2023 the Group is expecting continued secular growth and net revenue to increase to €4.5–4.7 billion and the EBITDA to €2.6–2.8 billion.The Annual Press Conference will take place on Thursday, 9 February, at 10:00 CET, and will be broadcast to the public on www.deutsche-boerse.com. Journalists are invited to attend the conference on site or via Zoom (both via video or audio). Please register before 09:00 CET on 9 February, online at media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com.Media contact: Ingrid M. Haas +49 (0) 69 211 - 1 32 17 media-relations@deutsche-boerse.comOliver Frischemeier+49-(0) 69-2 11-1 69 76media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com