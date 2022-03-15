With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 2,332 Percent, Fohse Ranks No. 1 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Rocky Mountain Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals Rocky Mountain list had an average growth rate of 252% percent.

LAS VEGAS, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine has revealed that Fohse is No. 1 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Rocky Mountain list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Rocky Mountain region economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

Fohse is ranked #1 after years of diligence, innovation and massive growth resulting in a growth of 2,332 percent.

In 2015, Fohse set out to do what no one had been able to do before: build an LED grow light that would match—and surpass—the capabilities of any lighting system ever seen in cannabis grows! Today, Fohse is ranked #1 as the fastest growing private company in the region after years of diligence, innovation and massive growth resulting in a two-year revenue growth of 2,332 percent.

Brett Stevens Fohse CEO and Co-Founder says: "This is such an amazing honor for all of us at Fohse and a clear validation of the amazing growth we have experienced. This is just the beginning for us. We are still a young company and 2022 will be an even bigger year for growth as we release new products and expand into more markets across the globe. We are so grateful for our loyal customers who utilize our lights and are continuing to see their yields go up!"

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Rocky Mountain region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 60 private companies had an average growth rate of 252% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 4,176 jobs and nearly $1 billion to the Rocky Mountain region's economy. Companies based in the Las Vegas, Nevada, Boise, Idaho, and Vail, Colorado, areas had the highest growth rate overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Rocky Mountain, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/rocky-mountain starting March 15, 2022.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

About Fohse:

Fohse, the Future of Horticultural Science & Engineering, a leading manufacturer of high-performance LED grow lights, creates lighting fixtures that enable previously unobtainable and unthinkable results. Fohse's sustainable and innovative first-of-their-kind products create a loyal customer base around the world.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

