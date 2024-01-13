|
13.01.2024 14:10:00
With a Yield of Almost 10%, Is This Dirt Cheap Dividend Stock a Buy in 2024?
Let's do a little back-of-napkin math to understand the value of a 9.5% dividend yield. Assuming all dividends received are reinvested at the same yield and no share price appreciation, a $10,000 position would soar to $20,669 in just eight years, more than doubling your money based on dividends alone. And in 20 years, your position would be worth a jaw-dropping $61,416. Unsurprisingly, such a generous payout strongly appeals to people saving for retirement and other long-term investors.With that in mind, let's take a deep dive into Altria Group (NYSE: MO) stock to determine whether its 9.5% dividend is the opportunity of a lifetime or a yield trap that won't stand the test of time. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!