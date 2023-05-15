|
15.05.2023 21:26:56
With Activision Deal Cleared, Is Microsoft Stock a Buy?
Investors following Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) proposed $69 billion deal to buy Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) have been taken on a non-stop thrill ride worthy of one of the company's flagship games. The blockbuster combination has attracted a lot of attention, with many questioning whether regulators would allow the tie-up over fears that it would stifle competition.After a couple of high-profile setbacks in recent months, the merger scored a much-needed win today when the European Commission -- the executive body of the European Union (EU) -- approved the deal. Microsoft made a number of concessions to appease antitrust concerns. With an important victory in the win column, does that make Microsoft stock a buy? Let's take a step back to see what the evidence suggests.Continue reading
