15.05.2023 21:26:56

With Activision Deal Cleared, Is Microsoft Stock a Buy?

Investors following Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) proposed $69 billion deal to buy Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) have been taken on a non-stop thrill ride worthy of one of the company's flagship games. The blockbuster combination has attracted a lot of attention, with many questioning whether regulators would allow the tie-up over fears that it would stifle competition.After a couple of high-profile setbacks in recent months, the merger scored a much-needed win today when the European Commission -- the executive body of the European Union (EU) -- approved the deal. Microsoft made a number of concessions to appease antitrust concerns. With an important victory in the win column, does that make Microsoft stock a buy? Let's take a step back to see what the evidence suggests.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen

27.04.23 Microsoft Neutral UBS AG
26.04.23 Microsoft Outperform Credit Suisse Group
26.04.23 Microsoft Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.04.23 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
26.04.23 Microsoft Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Activision Blizzard Inc. 72,05 1,84% Activision Blizzard Inc.
Microsoft Corp. 284,50 0,34% Microsoft Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Schuldenstreit im Fokus: US-Handel endet auf grünem Terrain -- ATX und DAX schließen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Plus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am ersten Tag der neuen Handelswoche seitwärts. Der US-Leitindex trat am Montag auf der Stelle. In Fernost tendierten die Märkte zum Wochenstart in Grün.

Nachrichten