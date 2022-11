With AMD Stock Down 62%, Here Are 3 Key Takeaways From Its Third-Quarter Results

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On Wednesday, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) released its official third-quarter results, which largely confirmed the preliminary report it shared with investors just a few weeks ago.AMD's $5.6 billion in revenue was sharply lower than the company's original estimate of $6.7 billion, which prompted management to reduce its guidance for the year. That said, there are plenty of reasons to be positive about AMD, especially over the long term, and with its stock down 62% from the all-time high it touched last November, now might be a great time to get involved.Here are three key takeaways from the third-quarter report. Continue reading