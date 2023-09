With an 8% Dividend Yield and $100 Billion Market Opportunity, This Stock Could Be a Great Long-Term Buy

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) is a real estate company that is a major landlord of some of the most popular experiential companies in the market. The stock has a dividend yield of nearly 8% and sees a massive market opportunity ahead of it, but it isn't without risk.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Sept. 21, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 22, 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel