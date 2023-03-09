|
09.03.2023 16:00:00
With Bookings at Historical Levels, Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Is Worth a Closer Look
After record-breaking bookings in recent months, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) looks to be rebounding from its pandemic-era slump. No doubt, numerous headwinds persist as the company seeks to boost occupancy and margins without compromising its level of service. But based on Norwegian's recent performance and future outlook, I think this cruise line stock is worth putting on your watch list. Norwegian brought in fourth-quarter revenue that was more than triple the same period in 2021. For the year, Norwegian's 2022 total revenue came in at $4.84 billion -- 7 times higher than 2021's result.Interestingly enough, while full-year 2022 revenue fell 25% below 2019 levels, Q4 revenue actually beat pre-pandemic levels by 2.6%. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!