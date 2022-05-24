Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
24.05.2022 14:03:00
With Both Down More Than 40%, Should Investors Buy Meta Platforms or Netflix?
Big tech has been humbled by the market over the past several months. We're witnessing the highest levels of inflation since the early 1980s, and as a result, the Federal Reserve has made the decision to raise interest rates. What's more, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has slowed down the global supply chain, impacting companies around the world. Pressure from all directions has negatively impacted investor sentiment and sent stocks into a downward spiral.Year to date, the S&P 500 has drawn back nearly 20%, and the Nasdaq Composite has retreated even further, plunging almost 30%. Two well-known tech stocks, Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) (NASDAQ: FB) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), have not been spared from the sell-off party. With no end to the madness in sight, long-term investors should look to exploit the stock market's ongoing correction. So, let's explore whether Meta or Netflix is the better choice for investors at the moment.Image source: Getty ImagesContinue reading
