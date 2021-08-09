With Cash on Hand Ready to be Deployed for Acquisitions, BTB Posts Strong 2021 Second Quarter Results

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "REIT") releases today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30th, 2021, compared to the second quarter of 2020 and present the following highlights and information:

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30TH, 2021

Improved Results and Continued Stability: during the quarter, BTB showed improved financial results and stability through its retail, office, and industrial operating segments.



As a reminder, the results of the second quarter of last year were impacted by the financial effect of the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance ("CECRA") program. This program, in addition to rent concessions granted to tenants, impacted 2020's NOI by $0.5 million . NOI was also impacted by $1.1 million as a result of a higher provision for credit losses and by a reduction of the fair value of properties of $10.5 million .



During the first and second quarter of 2021, BTB did not have to record any major impact caused by COVID-19. Revenues have improved and BTB's results for Q2 2021, demonstrate the improvement in its financial performance.





Beyond BTB's cash position of $25.3 million , the Trusts' financial capacity is beyond $40 million , which would allow BTB to acquire approximately

$100 million in assets without going to market.





: stands at for the quarter compared to 54.2% for the same period last year. Excluding non-recurring items, SPNOI compared to Q2 2020. Lease Renewals and New Leases Concluded: leasing activities were strong as BTB renewed and leased vacant spaces totaling 175,193 sq. ft. Lease renewal activities showed an 86.2% renewal rate, a 10.2% increase as compared to the prior quarter. Leases representing a total of 97,193 sq. ft. were renewed, and leases representing 78,000 sq. ft. were signed with new tenants. This leasing activity resulted in a 1.2% increase in the occupancy rate to 92.2%, compared to the last quarter.





leasing activities were strong as BTB renewed and leased vacant spaces totaling 175,193 sq. ft. Lease renewal activities showed an renewal rate, a as compared to the prior quarter. Leases representing a total of 97,193 sq. ft. were renewed, and leases representing 78,000 sq. ft. were signed with new tenants. This leasing activity resulted in a in the occupancy rate to 92.2%, compared to the last quarter. Funds From Operations (FFO) & Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO): For Q2 2021, BTB is reporting a recurring FFO of 12.5 ¢ per unit compared to

7.5 ¢ per unit for the same period in 2020 and a recurring AFFO of 11.8¢ per unit for Q2 2021 compared to 6.7¢ per unit compared to the same period in 2020:







i. The recurring FFO payout ratio is 59.9% for the quarter compared to 113.9% in Q2 2020.















ii. The recurring AFFO payout ratio is 63.7 % for the quarter compared to 126.6 % in Q2 2020.

Debt Ratio: As of June 30 th , 2021, BTB's total debt ratio stood at 56.0% , a reduction of 2.6% compared to the same quarter of 2020. The debt metrics continue to demonstrate BTB's intent to maintain its total debt ratio below 60%. This reduction is primarily due to the recent equity issue, the conversion of Series H debentures by certain holders throughout the past quarters, combined with the full repayment of the outstanding amount on the acquisition line of credit.





As of , 2021, BTB's total debt ratio stood at , a of compared to the same quarter of 2020. The debt metrics continue to demonstrate BTB's intent to maintain its total debt ratio below 60%. This reduction is primarily due to the recent equity issue, the conversion of Series H debentures by certain holders throughout the past quarters, combined with the full repayment of the outstanding amount on the acquisition line of credit. Industrial Building Acquisition: On June 29 th , 2021, BTB acquired an industrial property located at 6000 Kieran Street, in the Saint-Laurent borough of Montréal, for a total consideration of $15.25 million , (excluding transaction costs). With a total leasable area of 99,000 sq. ft., this property is entirely leased to Kore Outdoor Inc, a global leader in the manufacturing of high-quality paintball products.





On , 2021, BTB acquired an industrial property located at 6000 Kieran Street, in the borough of Montréal, for a total consideration of , (excluding transaction costs). With a total leasable area of 99,000 sq. ft., this property is entirely leased to Kore Outdoor Inc, a global leader in the manufacturing of high-quality paintball products. Bought-Deal : on April 28 th , 2021, BTB closed a bought-deal public offering. BTB sold an aggregate of 7,809,650 units at a price of $4.05 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $31.6 million (excluding transaction costs).





: on , 2021, BTB closed a bought-deal public offering. BTB sold an aggregate of at a price of for aggregate gross proceeds of (excluding transaction costs). Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus: On June 15 th, 2021, BTB filed and obtained a receipt for a final short form base shelf prospectus, providing BTB with efficient access to Canadian capital markets for an aggregate offering amount up to $200 million .

A MESSAGE FROM MICHEL LÉONARD, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

"We are proud to report strong results for the second consecutive quarter. Over the past months, we have been focused on solidifying our business foundations and we are emerging from the pandemic with more solid foundations.

The past quarter's activities have demonstrated our determination towards BTB's strategic growth, allowing us to purchase accretive assets. We are focused on securing investment opportunities, which will contribute to reach or surpass the important threshold of $1B of assets. With our cash on hand and the available lines of credit, BTB can acquire properties without raising funds in the public markets.

For the quarter, our recurring FFO payout ratio stood at 59.9%, while our AFFO payout ratio is 63.7% recording yet another significant improvement in these ratios, for a fourth consecutive quarter. Our total debt ratio again declined, standing at 56.0% at the end of Q2 2021.

As we return to more normal business conditions, we are standing on solid ground to launch a new phase of growth for the Trust."

SUMMARY OF OTHER SIGNIFICANT HIGHLIGHTS AS OF JUNE 30TH, 2021

Total number of properties: 65

65 Total leasable area : approximately 5.4 million sq.ft.

: approximately 5.4 million sq.ft. Total asset value: $965 million

Market capitalization: $299 million

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The following two tables summarize our results for the quarters ended June 30th, 2021, and 2020.

Quarterly Results Information

Quarters ended June 30th

(in thousands of dollars, except per unit data) Quarter Cumulative (6 months) 2021 2020 ∆% 2021 2020 ∆%

$ $

$ $

Financial information











Rental income 26,034 23,063 12.9 49,566 46,931 5.6 Net operating income(1) 15,574 12,419 25.4 27,988 25,185 11.1 Net income and comprehensive income 7,161 (1,101) 750.4 9,671 (6,688) 244.6 Net property income from the same-property portfolio(1) 10,983 7,173 53.1 18,513 14,722 25.8 Net cash flows from operating activities (IFRS) 8,162 10,534 (22.5) 21,311 21,208 0.5 Distributions 5,508 5,375 2.5 10,336 11,983 (13.7) Funds from operations (FFO)(1) 9,202 4,710 95.4 14,932 10,987 35.9 Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO)(1) 8,647 4,237 104.1 14,153 9,754 45.1 Total assets





965,051 934,776 3.2 Total mortgage ratio





53.7 % 52.8 % 1.7 Weighted average interest rate on mortgage debt





3.77 % 3.75 % 0.5 Market capitalization





298,703 192,864 54.9 Financial information per unit











Net income and comprehensive income 9.8¢ (1.7)¢ 696.5 14.1¢ (10.6)¢ 233.0 Distributions 7.5¢ 8.5¢ (11.8) 15.0¢ 19.0¢ (21.1) Recurring FFO(1) 12.5¢ 7.5¢ 66.7 21.7¢ 17.5¢ 24.2 Recurring AFFO(1) 11.8¢ 6.7¢ 76.1 20.5¢ 15.5¢ 32.3

Quarters ended June 30th

(in thousands of dollars, except per unit data) Quarter Cumulative (6 months) 2021 2020 2021 2020

$ $ $ $ Cash flows from operating activities (IFRS) 8,162 10,534 21,311 21,208 Leasing payroll expenses 184 137 403 294 Transaction costs on purchase and disposition of investment properties and early repayment fees (188) (882) (188) (1790) Adjustments for changes in other working capital items 6,447 219 5,184 1,571 Financial income 262 116 396 229 Interest expenses (5,424) (5,933) (11,215) (11,860) Provision for non-recoverable capital expenditures (519) (461) (990) (938) Provision for non-recovered rental fees (375) (375) (750) (750) Other items (90) — (186) — AFFO(1) 8,459 3,355 13,965 7,964 Non-recurring item







Transaction costs on purchase and disposition of investment properties, early repayment fees and prepayment penalties 188 882 188 1,790 Recurring AFFO(1) 8,647 4,237 14,513 9,754

(1) Non IFRS financial measures

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

Net operating income, net operating income of the same-property portfolio, funds from operations and adjusted funds from operations are not measures recognized by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Such measures may differ from similar computations as reported by similar entities and, accordingly, may not be comparable to similar measures.

