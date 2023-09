With Celsius Stock Up 100%, Have Investors Missed the Boat?

Health-focused energy drink maker Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) has been on a tear. After reporting explosive revenue growth yet again in the second quarter, the stock has soared around 40% in the past month as investors get more bullish on the drink brand's long-term growth prospects. Celsius is making major inroads in the lucrative energy drink market and looks poised to become the third dominant player along with Monster and Red Bull.With shares now up over 100% this year -- and a whopping 40-fold in the last five years -- have investors missed all the gains in Celsius stock? Or is this party just getting started? Celsius has differentiated itself vs. traditional energy drink brands by marketing itself as healthier and for people with active lifestyles. We can let the nutritionists decide whether this is actually true, but either way, the message is resonating with consumers.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel