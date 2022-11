With Chapek Out and Iger Back In, Is Disney Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After less than three years on the job, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) CEO Bob Chapek is stepping down, and is being replaced by his predecessor, Bob Iger . The switch is effective immediately, according to the official announcement posted late Sunday evening. Beaten-down Disney shares are rallying on the news that Iger inked a two-year deal to lead Walt Disney out of its rut.And, it's an understandable response. Although Chapek took the helm at a tricky time -- right before a pandemic that rattled the entire entertainment industry -- investors have become increasingly frustrated with his leadership. As of Friday, Disney shares were down more than 50% from their early 2021 high thanks to lackluster results. Its streaming subscriber growth is stalling, and earnings remain well below pre-COVID-19 levels. Putting a proven chief like Iger back in charge seems like a step in the right direction.As the old adage goes, however, things aren't always as they seem.