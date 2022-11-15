With Clients and Employees at the Center, New CRB Office Is Designed to Support Rapidly Growing Life Sciences Industry in Orange County

Area's life sciences hub relies on CRB's industry-leading project delivery solutions to drive development, commercialization of life-saving therapies

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRB, a leading global provider of engineering, architecture, construction, and consulting solutions to the life sciences and food and beverage industries, has moved its Orange County, California, office to a larger location in Irvine. With modern amenities, open collaboration spaces and abundant natural light, the renovated location will accommodate a growing CRB workforce and provide an inviting, spacious base to serve clients.

From its Orange County operations, a diverse group of more than 30 CRB employees serves a broad range of biopharma manufacturing clients, ranging from start-ups to established and entrenched companies that are fueling the region's rise as a life sciences hub.

Nearly 100 projects are supported by CRB from the Orange County office, and local company leaders are poised to maintain the office's momentum by capturing a greater share of the region's estimated $400 million addressable market.

Located just off the bustling Market Place Center in the Jamboree area of Irvine, the new 10,000-square-foot office gives employees ample work, conference and collaboration space. Perimeter windows fill the office with natural light, while a unique teaming-centered connector called The Grove links indoor training and break areas to a roll-up door and outdoor patio space for client gatherings and employee events.

"We've created a space where our employees want to work, where their perspectives are respected, and their contributions valued," said Matt Khair, CRB's Vice President for the Western Region. "It's also a great space to welcome and serve clients and sends a clear message about our long-term investments in continuing to provide world-class project delivery from Orange County."

CRB's new Orange County office is located at 200 Commerce, Suite 150, in Irvine, California.

CRB is a leading provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction, and consulting solutions to the food and beverage and life sciences industries. Led by its innovative ONEsolution™ service, CRB provides successful integrated project delivery for clients demanding high-quality solutions, on time and within budget. The company's nearly 1,800 employees provide world-class solutions that drive success and positive change for their clients, people, and communities. CRB is a privately held company with a rich history of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity, and execution.

