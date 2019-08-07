With Compact2Learn, Liaison and Campus Compact Act on Their Shared Commitment to Civic Engagement for Students and Society

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liaison International and Campus Compact have launched a new partnership — and an innovative new online tool called Compact2Learn — designed to help students and institutions track the learning outcomes of their civic engagement initiatives. Built on the foundation of Liaison's existing, field-tested and highly respected tracking and reporting technology, the new tool will enable schools to document students' civic learning goals, activities and outcomes.

"This partnership builds on Liaison's proven, robust technology for higher education institutions and Campus Compact's commitment to advancing student civic participation," says George Haddad, founder and CEO of Liaison. "Capturing students' community service experiences helps institutions advance their missions, empowers students to feel invested in their communities and helps Campus Compact advance its organizational goals. We're excited about Liaison's role in making this possible, and we're honored to be a trusted partner in making a difference in communities and promoting the public good."

Andrew J. Seligsohn, PhD, president of Campus Compact, explains how the new tool will simultaneously benefit students, schools and others with a direct interest in the relationship between student engagement and educational initiatives.

"Capturing this information is useful for students, because they can incorporate it into e-portfolios and resumes," he says. "It's useful for institutions, because it helps them demonstrate what they are achieving and informs their efforts to improve. And it's beneficial for the country as a whole, because it will allow researchers and others to understand in qualitative and quantitative terms the learning outcomes that arise from efforts to improve society through academic and co-curricular community engagement."

Dr. Seligsohn also says that Campus Compact and Liaison are encouraging colleges and universities to join this exciting initiative by becoming early adopters of the new technology.

"Institutions that get involved early will be in a position to shape the platform and the experience," he says. "This is a great opportunity to demonstrate to your students, faculty and communities that your institution is serious about making a difference in society by promoting and supporting student civic engagement."

To learn more about how the innovative new tools created by the Liaison and Campus Compact can position your school at the forefront of social and academic change, please visit compact2learn.org.

About Campus Compact

Campus Compact advances the public purposes of colleges and universities by deepening their ability to improve community life and to educate students for civic and social responsibility. Campus Compact envisions colleges and universities as vital agents and architects of a diverse democracy, committed to educating students for responsible citizenship in ways that both deepen their education and improve the quality of community life. It challenges all of higher education to make civic and community engagement an institutional priority.

To learn more, visit compact.org.

About Liaison International

Over the last two decades, Liaison has helped over 31,000 programs on more than 1,000 campuses more effectively manage admissions through its Centralized Application Service (CAS™) technology and complementary processing and support services. Partnering with over 30 professional associations, the company has developed discipline-wide services for a range of fields, including most of the health professions, as well as engineering ( EngineeringCAS ), graduate management education ( BusinessCAS ), graduate education ( GradCAS ), social work ( SocialWorkCAS ), psychology ( PSYCAS ) and architecture ( ArchCAS ).

To learn more, visit liaisonedu.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-compact2learn-liaison-and-campus-compact-act-on-their-shared-commitment-to-civic-engagement-for-students-and-society-300898104.html

SOURCE Liaison International