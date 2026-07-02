Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
|
02.07.2026 12:45:00
With Costco Trading Under $1,000, Is a Stock Split Still on the Table for 2026?
The share price for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) dropped below $1,000 on May 28 and hasn't returned to that level since. Still, at roughly $950 per share as of this writing, investors may be wondering if a stock split will still happen in 2026.The stock doesn't need to climb back to $1,000 to split, so even if shares trade around these current levels or even lower, one could still happen. But the potential of a split alone shouldn't be the only reason to consider investing in the retailer.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!