With Everyone Talking About SoundHound AI, Is It the Next Millionaire-Maker Tech Stock?

There are many different areas that artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to disrupt. One application that is grabbing attention at the moment is voice recognition software.While there are a host of major players developing AI -powered voice assistants, SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) is fetching the majority of media coverage thanks to its relationship with Nvidia.Shares of SoundHound AI have soared so far in 2024 -- up a whopping 200%. Investors who bought at all-time lows last January and held on for the ride have undoubtedly made some game-changing profits.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel