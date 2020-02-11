With favorable policies, the medical device industry may usher in explosive growth; Medtec China offers a platform to seize the business opportunities

SHANGHAI, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reccently, the demand for medical devices such as protective clothing and masks soared, as did demand for devices including POCT testing reagents for the IVD industry, nucleic acid extraction devices, gene sequencing technology, medicalimaging devices such as CT scanners; monitoring devices such as ECG monitors and blood gas analyzers; ICU products such as ventilators and ECMO; and medical robots. Therefore, new regulations were released to speed up the medical device approval process, while the authorities are working to improve production capacity for medical devices and ensure stable supply. In the future, the medical device industry will enjoy a broader space for development and policy support. Medtec China will always support the development of the industry with providing high quality resource. Medtec China 2020 will be held in Shanghai World EXPO Exhibition & Convention Center from September 14 to 16, and is expected to attract 30,000+ professional visitors.

Tens of thousands of professional buyers' choice; Medtec China visitor sample 2019 released

Medtec China 2019 received 28,057 visitors, an increase of 33% compared to 2018, of which 61% of the visitors attended the show for the first time, and 96% of the visitors were looking for new suppliers or sourcing. Most visitors were engineers in R&D, manufacturing, purchasing, and quality management, and came from 5,481 medical device manufacturers, including BD, Johnson&Johnson, Medtronic, Abbott, BRAUN, Olympus, Roche, Siemens, Stryker, Smith&Nephew, GE, Philips, Boston Scientific, Zimmer, Alere, Shimadzu, Omron, WWIN, Microport, Mindray, Tuoren, WEGO, Shinva, Neusoft, Lepu, yuwell, AMT, PINS, Venus Medtech, Liaoning Yinyi, Double Medical, Guangzhou Improve Medical, BGI, and Autobio, etc.

The above-mentioned well-known enterprises have different purchasing requirements for disposable medical materials, surgical instruments, medical electronics, medical imaging devices, medical laser devices, medical optics and endoscope devices, clinical laboratory devices, implantable and Interventional apparatus, cardiopulmonary bypass and blood processing devices, sanitizing and sterilizing devices and equipment. Please download Medtec China 2019 visitors sample for details. It is classified and sorted according to the medical device products that are highly sought after by visitors to 2019 Medtec China, covering the company names and titles of visitors. The report is only available for a limited time; please download it right now.

With 21 categories of exhibits and 17 featured exhibiting areas. Industry leaders gather at Medtec to lock in vast business opportunities.

As the leading event of medical device design and manufacturing in China with 15 years of rapid development in the industry, Medtec China has brought in hundreds of high-quality suppliers from 27 countries, which provided 21 categories of exhibits such as design, raw materials, components, manufacturing equipment, processing technology, OEM, testing and certification, regulations and market consultation.

Medtec China 2020 is going to be held over two halls for the first time. Upgraded to include 17 exhibiting zones for rubber and plastic medical materials, adhesive products and medical components; medical automation; IVD, life science and laboratory technologies; electronic components, motor and motion control; medical packaging; testing, metrology and inspection supplies; contract manufacturing services and 3D printing. At present, it has already attracted nearly 400 well-known industry brands such as Mikron, LeeDon, Maider, Clariant, DSM, Nissei, Teamtechnik, Harmotronics, BMF, Toradex and Qt Company to exhibit. Click to view the Floorplan.

