27.01.2022 03:00:17
With Fintech Acquisitions, Walmart Aims to Manage Employees Banking Needs
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.What's the quickest way to build a fintech? How about starting with more than a million built-in customers.Few companies can make that kind of move, but for Walmart it's a cinch. A financial technology firm created and backed by the American retail giant announced Wednesday that it is purchasing two other fintech start-ups with the goal of building an all-in-one finance app, with Walmart employees as its ground floor users.Continue reading
