With Global Stress on the Rise, Find Relief with Zarifa Massage Products

MURRAY, Utah., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the most wonderful, and stressful, time of the year. Adding to the normal stress of the holiday's this year, the ongoing global pandemic has left many people feeling anxious and overwhelmed.

However, it's not only this year that stress has been a pervasive, growing problem across much of the world, according to a Gallup survey released Monday. People around the world have become more impacted by stress over the past 15 years. According to the World Stress Index, conducted by Gallup and the Lighthouse Group, an average of 35% of respondents worldwide, when asked, said they'd experienced "a lot" of stress during the previous day -- a 6-point increase over 2006. Gallup and the Lighthouse Group polled about 173,000 adults in 144 countries for the survey.

Although some stress is normal, elevated stress levels can be detrimental to your health. It can lead to serious health problems like high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, anxiety, and depression.

"Massage treatment is proven to have numerous health benefits," says Yama Mustafawi, CEO of Zarifa USA," Designed to mimic a massage therapist, a massage chair provides those same benefits at home.

A massage chair may help you feel refreshed and relaxed, something we are all looking for during this stressful season.

Stress Reduction: One of the most important benefits of a massage chair is its ability to help you relax. Chronic stress can be detrimental to your physical and emotional health – it can have an adverse effect on your mood, sleeping habits, ability to focus, and creativity. Not only can a massage chair help you feel more relaxed physically, but it can also help calm the mind, leading to better sleep, improved performance at work or school, and improved moods.

About Zarifa USA

With the increasing statistic of 100 million Americans who suffer from chronic pain each year, Zarifa USA aims to assist and provide relief to all we can without using addictive substances such as opioids.

Zarifa USA is committed to helping customers find pain relief through easily accessible products that deliver positive medical results. Zarifa USAsupports pain sufferers through their difficult times and provide a positive drug-free massage therapy experience.

