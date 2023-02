With Great Sales, Comes Great Instability: Can Superheroes Survive Oversaturation?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Long dismissed as lowbrow, comic books are increasingly high finance. The intellectual properties contained within their pages are some of the most profitable pieces of the entertainment and merchandising businesses.Four of the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time are based on Marvel Comics characters. When the first New York Comic Con took place in 2006, it attracted 33,000 fans, but by 2019 attendance had shot up nearly 800% to 260,000.Continue reading