With Housing Affordability in Doubt, Homebuilders are Taking a Beating

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.By many metrics, the US housing market is as strong as ever. Homes are worth more than at any time in history and according to Realtor.com, the national shortage stands at 5.2 million homes, up from the 3.8 million gap in 2019 (makes you wonder where people lived pre-pandemic).For those standing on the outside wanting to get in, the current environment is clearly a buzzkill. But even for those on the new construction side of the equation -- the gatekeepers holding the proverbial keys to the suburban kingdom -- times are equally tough.Continue reading