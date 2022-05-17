|
17.05.2022 13:00:15
With Inflation Likely To Ease, Should You Sell These Stocks?
Our theme of Inflation stocks - which predominantly includes companies from the banking, insurance, consumer staples, and energy sectors - has risen by about 9% year-to-date, considerably outperforming the S&P 500 which remains down by about 16%, and the Nasdaq-100 which remains down by 25% over ...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Forbes"
