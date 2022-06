With Inflation Raging, Should You Buy or Sell Stocks Right Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Inflation is running amok in the U.S., and that's likely prompting a few fully justified questions about what to do with your portfolio. With so much uncertainty in the air, it's hard to feel confident about even basic things like whether to add to your positions or reduce them.But you're not helpless in the face of inflation, and the answer regarding whether you should buy or sell stocks is also very much dependent on which stocks are under consideration. Let's take a look at a pair of arguments and a pair of stocks to weigh the possibilities.Between justified fears of inflation contributing to a prolonged bear market and the economic pressure that inflation inherently forces onto investors via rising prices, it's not shocking that people are thinking about selling stocks. Selling puts money into investors' accounts, and it also inoculates them against the anxiety caused by daily falling share prices. But, it's usually not a good idea as timing the market is a fool's errand that doesn't typically end well.Continue reading