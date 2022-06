With Inflation (Still) at 8.6%, Beat the Inflation Nightmare With These 3 Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Inflation continues to run hot and cast a shadow of uncertainty over the stock market. The latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the consumer price index, a measure for tracking inflation, rose 8.6% year over year in May and 1% compared to April. With inflationary pressures weighing heavy, finding top investment plays has taken on new degrees of complexity. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has profiled a trio of stocks that still look poised to deliver strong results despite the challenging macroeconomic backdrop. Read on to see why they think NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFY), and Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM) can deliver wins for your portfolio. Daniel Foelber (NextEra Energy): It's tempting to try to fight the forces that are driving markets lower. But long-term investors know that overhauling your investment strategy in response to short-term trends is a great way to miss out on long-term gains.Continue reading