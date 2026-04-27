Rising Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A41AEP / ISIN: JP3965410008
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27.04.2026 20:07:00
With Intel, AMD, Nvidia, and More Rising Sharply Last Week, Have Chip Stocks Become Overvalued?
Last week was a huge week for chip stocks. Earnings reports from Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) demonstrated that the AI boom is alive and well, and chip stock investors took this as a bullish signal.Both companies reported revenue and earnings that crushed analyst expectations, and their guidance was equally as staggering. Even more, these companies' reports confirmed that the AI revolution is so big that it's expanding far beyond just graphics processing units (GPUs)."The next wave of AI will bring intelligence closer to the end user, moving from foundational models to inference to agentic," explained Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan in the company's first-quarter update. "This shift is significantly increasing the need for Intel's CPUs and wafer and advanced packaging offerings."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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