|
18.08.2024 11:17:00
With Its Blackwell Chips Delayed, Should Investors Delay Buying Nvidia Stock?
While there has been a lot of excitement surrounding the launch of Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) latest chips based on its new Blackwell architecture, both customers and investors apparently will need to wait a bit longer. According to reports, the shipment of the chips will be delayed, although by how long remains to be seen.Given the strong demand that was expected for the chips, let's take a closer look at the issue and the impact it may have on the stock.As first reported by the tech publication website The Information, a design flaw in its Blackwell B200 chip was found "unusually late" in the production process. The issue is believed to stem from the company being one of the first to use Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer's new CoWoS-L packaging technology ("Chip on Wafer on Substrate with a Local silicon interconnect," if you're curious) and the placement of the bridge dies connecting two graphics processing units (GPUs) being less than perfect. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
16.08.24
|Finanzprofessor skeptisch: Ist der hohe NVIDIA-Aktienpreis wirklich gerechtfertigt? (finanzen.at)
|
16.08.24
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 zum Ende des Freitagshandels mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
16.08.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Freitagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
16.08.24
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite legt letztendlich zu (finanzen.at)
|
16.08.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 liegt am Freitagnachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
16.08.24
|Gewinne in New York: S&P 500 verbucht am Freitagnachmittag Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
16.08.24
|Zuversicht in New York: nachmittags Gewinne im NASDAQ Composite (finanzen.at)
|
16.08.24
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ Composite aktuell (finanzen.at)