With Its Dividend Yield Rising Toward 8%, This Beaten-Down Stock Is Getting Incredibly Cheap

Shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG) have tumbled more than 40% from their peak this year. That sell-off has pushed the office-focused real estate investment trust's (REIT) dividend yield up over 7.7%. That's significantly above the REIT sector's 3.5% average and even further above the 1.6% dividend yield offered by the S&P 500. The REIT believes that the significant decline in its stock price has it trading at an unbelievably cheap valuation. Here's what management had to say about the stock price on its second-quarter conference call. SL Green's CFO, Matt DiLiberto, stated on the call that "the share price is extremely cheap." He added: "I hear the term stupid cheap, but that probably doesn't even scratch the surface as we now trade at the equivalent value of just a handful of our assets and a shocking 50%-plus discount to the Street's net asset value, not ours, which we know is a conservative view of value."Continue reading