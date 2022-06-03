|
03.06.2022 13:40:00
With Its Stock Down 66%, Here Are 3 Ways Netflix Can Improve Growth Moving Forward
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) can't seem to catch a break lately. The stock price for the streaming leader has nosedived about 66% year to date and some of the price drop can be attributed to another underwhelming earnings report (this one released in April). From a top- and bottom-line standpoint, the company performed just fine. Total sales ended at $7.9 billion, in line with Wall Street estimates, and its $3.53 diluted earnings per share topped analyst estimates by more than 20%.It was the streaming platform's updated subscriber count that rattled investors. Global paid memberships in Q1 grew a lackluster 6.7% year over year, falling short of analysts' expectations. The company also experienced an unusual quarter-over-quarter loss of 200,000 subscribers. And management warned investors that it expects an additional 2 million subscribers to leave the platform in Q2. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
