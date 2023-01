With Its Stock Near a 52-Week Low, Is Intel a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On January 2021, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) elevated Pat Gelsinger to become the new chief executive officer after the company's board ousted the previous CEO, Bob Swan, due to many botched decisions and manufacturing setbacks. Between the chip industry sinking into a cyclical downturn and competitors eating away at its market share, Intel had a disastrous 2022. However, investors now hope the new CEO can restore the company to its former glory.With its stock recently plunging to 52-week lows, should you wager on this company bouncing back? Let's investigate.Investors have soured on the stock, as Intel's two most significant revenue-generating segments, the client computing group (CCG) and datacenter and AI group (DCAI), have deteriorated significantly in 2022.Continue reading