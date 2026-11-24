Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) was in free fall. As of market close on Nov. 20, the stock was down 42% in one month in response to CEO Jensen Huang sending an email to employees saying he was unfaithful to his wife, and news of additional reported affairs, one of which was allegedly with Alice Huang, who is being investigated by U.S. officials for being a Chinese spy. Nvidia is restricted from selling its high-end products in China. If Huang was involved in getting chips to China through backdoor channels, such as Singapore markets, that could have major repercussions for Nvidia.

Over just four days, Huang went from being one of the longest-tenured CEOs in Silicon Valley to resigning. On Nvidia's Nov. 17 earnings call, Nvidia said it had no intention of reinstating Huang as CEO. He had not been charged with any crime.

On Nov. 23, everything changed. Nvidia published a press release before the market opened, announcing Huang's reinstatement following a unanimous vote by the board. In the press release, Nvidia said that "In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk."

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