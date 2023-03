With Macao Back in Play, Is Las Vegas Sands Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Although COVID-restricted visitation plagued Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) last year and last quarter, the integrated resorts developer and operator remains undeterred -- and the future looks bright.Let's take a look at Las Vegas Sands ' fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results and how the company is embracing the future to determine whether this casino stock is a buy.Q4 net revenue reached $1.12 billion, an 11% increase year over year, thanks to gains in room, food and beverage, and convention sales. For the year, net income attributable to Las Vegas Sands hit $1.83 billion, though largely because of a $3.6 billion payment from the sale of its Las Vegas properties and operations.Continue reading