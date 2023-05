With More Than 500 Million Devices Sold, Amazon Vows to Bring ChatGPT-Type AI to Alexa

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Since the debut of ChatGPT late last year, consumers and investors alike have been enthralled with the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and more specifically, the advances in large-language models that power next-generation chatbots.The public fascination with conversational AI lit a fire under big technology companies, which have been scrambling to develop and integrate similar products and capabilities into their own lineups. Not to be left behind, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) joined the fray this week, debuting several AI-powered products, while also vowing to give the virtual assistant it pioneered a much-needed makeover.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading