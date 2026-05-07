Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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07.05.2026 18:30:00
With Nearly $400 Billion in Cash and a New CEO, Is Berkshire Hathaway Stock a Buy?
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) has reported on its first quarter under new CEO Greg Abel, marking a new era for the conglomerate. For now, though, not much has changed.Berkshire once again ended the quarter with a stockpile of cash, which rose to more than $397 billion from $373 billion at the end of December. That was a new record for the company, even after it restarted its stock buyback plan in March. In total, the company spent around $234 million on buybacks in the quarter, repurchasing 33 of its Class A shares and 431,462 of its Class B shares. It was the first time the company had repurchased shares since May 2024. Still, it's a far cry from the approximately $17 billion in stock it repurchased from 2022 to 2023. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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