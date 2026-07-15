Q2 Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A1XEYE / ISIN: US74736L1098
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15.07.2026 10:53:00
With Netflix Down 45% From Its Highs, Viewer Engagement Concerns Are in Focus Ahead of Its Q2 Earnings Report
Shares of streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) are down roughly 30% so far in 2026 and off 45% from the peak they touched about a year ago. That decline reflects investors' growing concerns over the durability of its competitive advantages in a crowded media landscape.Since Netflix no longer publicly reports its subscriber growth numbers, investors will look for other ways to gauge the company's health when it reports second-quarter earnings on Thursday. As one of the leading streaming platforms, engagement is the foundation of its business model. Its ability to raise subscription prices and grow advertising revenue depends on the platform's ability to capture and hold a large share of its subscribers' viewing time.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Q2 Holdings Inc
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29.04.26
|Ausblick: Q2 verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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10.02.26
|Ausblick: Q2 präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)