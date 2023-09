With New COVID-19 Boosters in Tow, Which Is the Better Buy: Pfizer, BioNtech, or Moderna Stock?

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just approved the updated Omicron-adapted COVID-19 booster shots from Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and the COVID-19 booster that Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) collaborated on. While the news will certainly help the pharmaceutical companies' bottom lines, it's important to look deeper to see if any of these three stocks make a solid investment today.All three have seen their shares and revenue drop this year, thanks to falling COVID-related sales, but each has a strong cash position, giving them plenty of options.At first glance, Pfizer 's stock appears to be a screaming deal. The company has seen revenue rise for three consecutive years, and its stock is trading just below 10 times earnings, well below the average price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 39.9 for a pharmaceutical stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel