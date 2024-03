With Nvidia Up 80% This Year, Are There Any AI Crypto Tokens You Should Be Buying Now?

For crypto investors, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has become the one stock to watch for clues about the future direction of artificial intelligence (AI) crypto tokens. As Nvidia 's stock goes, so goes the market for AI crypto tokens.So with Nvidia shares surging after a monster earnings report in February, AI crypto tokens are also surging. Some are up 300% during the past month, and it all stems from a renewed sense of excitement around the AI market. But are any of these AI crypto tokens actually worth buying?Recognizing that it's still the very early innings for artificial intelligence, the one AI crypto token that has my attention right now is Fetch.ai (CRYPTO: FET), which is up almost 400% in the past 30 days and nearly 300% for the year. As of March 7, Fetch.ai had a market cap of $2.2 billion and ranked 51st among all cryptos in terms of overall market cap.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel