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02.08.2026 04:25:00
With Paramount's Acquisition of Warner Bros. on Hold and Netflix Down 38%, Is Netflix Stock Finally a Buy?
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) appears to have made the right move by walking away from a bidding war with Paramount Skydance for certain Warner Bros. Discovery assets it wanted. Not only was there the price tag of the deal (a total enterprise value of $82.7 billion) but there may also have been legal headaches, as a court ruling has put the deal on hold for Paramount.Still, Netflix hasn't quite found its footing, highlighted by its 2026 second-quarter earnings report on July 16. The streaming giant largely met expectations, but investors hoping for a meaningful boost in 2026 full-year revenue guidance didn't get it.The Netflix stock price dropped immediately after the earnings report, and as of this writing, shares are now down 38% over the last 12 months. The question now becomes, with such a far stock price drop, "Is Netflix finally a buy?"Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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