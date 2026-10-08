Q2 Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A1XEYE / ISIN: US74736L1098
|
08.10.2026 15:47:00
With Q2 Sales Growth of 82% and a Backlog of $514 Billion, Is Cloud Now a Bigger Growth Engine for Sundar Pichai's Alphabet Than Google's Search Business?
While most people know Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) is a key player in the artificial intelligence industry, most investors also know that search-based advertising -- via Google -- remains its bread-and-butter business.
Still, it's tough to ignore the fact that Google Cloud's sales are soaring. They rose 82% year over year to $24.8 billion during the second quarter, and plenty more cloud revenue is already lined up. CEO Sundar Pichai said during the Q2 conference call that Google Cloud's backlog of future business stood at $514 billion.
Is it time to rethink what Alphabet is? Not quite. But it wouldn't be wrong to put the possibility on your longer-term radar.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|
07.10.26
|Google launches platform to create video games from text prompts (Financial Times)
|
06.10.26
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
05.10.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
05.10.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones verliert (finanzen.at)
|
04.10.26
|Google set to defend £1.2bn UK lawsuit over ‘excessive’ app download charges (Financial Times)
|
02.10.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones klettert zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
02.10.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Anleger lassen Dow Jones nachmittags steigen (finanzen.at)
|
02.10.26
|Gewinne in New York: mittags Pluszeichen im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Q2 Holdings Inc
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|9 760,00
|0,88%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|311,50
|0,34%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|308,00
|0,18%
|Q2 Holdings Inc
|51,04
|-2,18%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen uneinheitlich
An den Börsen in Asien geht es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedliche Richtungen.