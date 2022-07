With Recession (Possibly) on the Horizon, Can Six Flags Survive?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

According to a recent Bloomberg study, 30% of surveyed economists believe the U.S. economy will enter a recession in the next 12 months. And the prospect of the Federal Reserve increasing interest rates to fight inflation is another challenge for debt-heavy businesses like Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX). Let's explore why the bear market may be just beginning for this iconic amusement park operator.Six Flags is a regional theme park operator with a portfolio of 27 parks located across North America. Like most in-person entertainment businesses, the coronavirus pandemic was a massive challenge, keeping its parks shuttered for much of 2020 and 2021. Continue reading