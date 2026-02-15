Time Aktie
With Sales Climbing, Is Now the Time to Buy McDonald's Stock?
There is a famous quote in the movie The Princess Bride where the character Vizzini says to the Man in Black: "You fell victim to one of the classic blunders! The most famous of which is, 'Never get involved in a land war in Asia,' but only slightly less well-known is this: 'Never go in against a Sicilian when death is on the line!'" Well, you can add never get into a price war with McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) to that list of classic blunders.The fast-food giant proved this once again when it reported its fourth-quarter earnings results, as the company thrives when the environment shifts to value and becomes more promotional.McDonald's Q4 revenue jumped 10%, or 6% in constant currencies, to $7 billion, topping the $6.84 billion consensus, as compiled by LSEG. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rose 8% to $3.12, coming in ahead of analyst EPS estimates of $3.05.
