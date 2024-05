With Shares Trading Down 55%, Is Now the Time to Buy This High-Yield Tobacco Stock?

Share prices of British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) have fallen roughly 55% since hitting a high-water mark in 2017. The dividend yield is now an incredibly high 9.4%. If you're a dividend investor, is now the time to jump in?The answer isn't an easy one.Whenever a stock sees dramatic price drops the first question investors should ask is, "Why?" The answer is pretty simple with British American Tobacco. The company is one of the largest makers of cigarettes on Earth, with a globally diversified tobacco business. Cigarette volumes have been in decline for years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel