22.03.2024 15:30:00
With Shares Trading Near All-Time Highs, Is Now the Time to Take Profits in Novo Nordisk?
If you aren't familiar with the Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), I bet you've seen commercials for its flagship medications Ozempic, Rybelsus, and Wegovy.Indeed, the diabetes and obesity-care markets are scorching hot -- and Novo Nordisk is leading the charge thanks to its breakthrough treatments. 2023 was a milestone year for the company, and investors sent shares soaring by 53%.But even after such a significant run-up in the stock, the momentum doesn't appear to be slowing down -- shares of Novo Nordisk are up 27% so far this year. With the stock hovering around all-time highs, surely some investors might be considering taking some profits.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
