Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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18.07.2026 13:25:00
With SpaceX Falling Below Its IPO Opening Price, Is Tesla a Better Buy for the Second Half of 2026?
The IPO of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) may have been a record-breaking spectacle that captured the attention of investors worldwide, but it's been a roller-coaster ride ever since.The stock is trading at around $135 per share as of this writing, a far cry from the $225 it commanded in its earliest trading days last month. While SpaceX is still trying to find its footing in the public markets, Elon Musk's other mega company, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), just posted its best sales quarter in years. So is Tesla a better buy in the second half of 2026? My prediction is that it is absolutely the better company for investors right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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