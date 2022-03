With Stocks Down 70% and 76%, Are Nio and Rivian Buys?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Despite last week's broader market rebound, many electric vehicle (EV) stocks remain down substantially from their all-time highs. Chinese automaker Nio (NYSE: NIO) and American EV newcomer Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) have seen their share prices fall as much as 80% from their respective all-time highs. Both stocks remain down over 70% from their all-time highs as of this writingIs either electric car stock worth buying now, or should investors avoid these two companies for the time being?Image source: Rivian Automotive.Continue reading