16.08.2023 06:45:16
With strong first-half results Implenia is on track to meet 2023 targets
Implenia AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Glattpark (Opfikon), 16 August 2023
Implenia achieved a strong EBIT of CHF 49.9 million in the first half of 2023; currency-adjusted revenue higher than previous year, order book further increased
Division Real Estate achieved EBIT of CHF 16.1 million (HY1.2022: CHF 75.6 million). The result is not comparable to the previous year's period due to above-average earnings from the sale of real estate projects in the first half of 2022. The Division is on track to achieve its 2023 EBIT target of over CHF 40 million through planned transactions. The book value of the current Real Estate portfolio is CHF 158.8 million (HY1.2022: CHF 129.9 million; market value 31.12.2022: CHF 351 million). The partnership with Ina Invest is continuing to develop successfully.
Division Buildings increased its underlying performance at EBIT level excluding Wincasa to CHF 19.8 million (HY1.2022: CHF 17.6 million). Reported EBIT came to CHF 18.2 million including transaction and integration costs as well as PPA amortisation from the Wincasa acquisition. The Division is already expecting a positive EBIT contribution from the Wincasa transaction for the full year. Revenue rose to CHF 906 million (HY1.2022: CHF 851 million). At CHF 2,814 million (HY1.2022: CHF 3,138 million), the order book remained at a high level and of good quality despite the challenging market environment.
Division Civil Engineering increased EBIT significantly to CHF 11.7 million (HY1.2022: CHF 3.7 million), mainly from improved operating business; adjusted for currency effects EBIT was CHF 13.9 million. In 2022, the Division reported a positive first-half EBIT for the first time ever. It has improved significantly on this achievement in 2023. Revenue remained around the previous years level at CHF 891 million (HY1.2022: CHF 916 million), CHF 958 million after adjusting for currency effects. The order book reached a new record level of CHF 4,302 million (HY1.2022: CHF 3,870 million), CHF 4,498 million after adjusting for currency effects, and is of better quality thanks to the consistent application of Value Assurance.
Division Specialties increased its EBIT to CHF 1.6 million (HY1.2022: CHF 0.8 million). The Division streamlined its portfolio to focus on profitable growth through, for example, consulting and engineering activities that provide added value to clients and an attractive margin for Implenia. Revenue was therefore below the previous years level at CHF 74 million (HY1.2022: CHF 79 million). The order book developed well with the adjusted portfolio and stood at CHF 166 million (HY1.2022: CHF 140 million). A growing proportion of orders are for services that make construction more efficient and sustainable.
Equity ratio raised further to 18.0%
As expected, the change in cash and cash equivalents was subject to seasonal influences, and also included the first tranche of the payment of the Wincasa acquisition, land bank investments, the repayment of a promissory note and the dividend payment. Free cash flow excluding these expected one-off effects amounted to CHF -180 million. Based on its profitable operating business, Implenia expects sustained positive development in free cash flow. All syndicated cash limits are fully available to the company. The outstanding CHF 71.6 million tranche of the Wincasa acquisition is contractually due at the beginning of 2024.
Acquisition of Wincasa successfully completed
All Divisions are excellently positioned in a challenging market environment, offering an attractive range of services
Implenia confirms expected EBIT of CHF ~120 million and equity ratio of >20% for full financial year 2023
Contact for media:
Contact for Investors and Analysts:
Half-Year Report 2023:
Analysts and Media Conference:
Dates for investors:
As Switzerlands leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops, builds and manages homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure projects in further markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, has more than 9,000 employees (FTE) across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.6 billion in 2022. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Implenia AG
|Industriestrasse 24
|8305 Dietlikon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 474 74 74
|E-mail:
|info@implenia.com
|Internet:
|www.implenia.com
|ISIN:
|CH0023868554
|Valor:
|A0JEGJ
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1704293
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1704293 16-Aug-2023 CET/CEST
