With Talk of a Recession Brewing, Here's How Investors Can Prepare to Ride Out the Storm

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Nowadays, you'd be hard-pressed to find any conversation about the economy that didn't center around a looming recession. On a basic level, a recession is a large decline in economic activity that lasts for at least a few months.Regardless of whether things happen as people expect, it's always better to be overprepared than underprepared. Here's how investors can ride out the recession storm.Image source: Getty ImagesContinue reading