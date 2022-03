With Tax Evasion Rising Among the Wealthy, the IRS is Conducting Fewer Audits

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.The United States fails to collect $1 trillion every year in unpaid taxes, according to Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner Charles Rettig. That's more than the GDP of at least 179 countries.With that in mind, one might hope the agency is cracking down on tax evaders. But new research from Syracuse University says one group of concern, high earners, is being far less scrutinized than they were just a few years ago. One might also say, " real shocker there."